On July 23, Arleen “Cookie” Cohen of Baltimore at 81. She is survived by children Sherry (Ben) Caplan and Mark Cohen; stepchildren Tammy Fedder, Adam (Lisa) Fedder and Marka Rodgers; sister-in-law Natalie (David) Sager; grandchildren Zachary (Laleh) Caplan, Jesse Caplan, Morgan Caplan, Sarah Brenna (Ben Ross), Meredith (Jason) Oakes and Tomas Rodgers; and great-grandchildren Alana Caplan, Lorelai Ross, Layla Oakes and Arianna Oakes. She was predeceased by husbands David Fedder and Stuart Cohen and parents Martha and Morris Kerman.

Contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011,Washington, DC 20090-6011; or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.