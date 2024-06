On June 7, Arlene Stern (née Michaels) of Owings Mills at 87. She is survived by son Steven Stern (Linda Neuwirth); daughter-in-law Elizabeth Stern; and grandsons Andrew Stern and Gabriel Stern. She was predeceased by husband Sol Stern; son Scott Stern, and parents Murray and Fay Michaels.

