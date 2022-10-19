On October 9, Arline Nitzberg (née Rosenfield) of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Deborah Nitzberg and Samuel Nitzberg (Vicki Mermelstein), and granddaughter Ruby Nitzberg. She was predeceased by husband Daniel Nitzberg; and parents Frances and Samuel Rosenfield.

Arline was beloved by her family and many friends for her compassion, humor and love of the arts. She was instrumental in the development of early-childhood and parent-education programs in Baltimore in the 1960s and 1970s.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227, or online at: www.mdfoodbank.org.