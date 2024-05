On April 28, Arnold A. Cohen of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by children Dr. Harold C. (Susan R.) Cohen and Beth E. Cohen; grandchildren Katelyn Cohen (Tom Roper), Paul Cohen and Sarah (Joseph) Spence; and great-grandchild Naomi Spence. He was predeceased by wife Ann S. Cohen (née Silverstein); siblings Pearl Sklar, Henry Cohen and Irwin Cohen; and parents Jennie and Herman Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.