On Nov. 22, Arthur David Postal of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Regina Ruth Postal (née Ossen); children Jennifer Postal and Steven Postal; and siblings Howard (Linda) Postal, Taube (Sam) Heddings, Charles (Mindy) Postal and Merle (Rita) Postal. He was predeceased by parents Reuben and Sarah Postal, and

Thelma Postal.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore for Israel, Krieger Schechter Day School or Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School.