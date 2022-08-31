Aryeh Wolf

On August 10, Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore at 25. He is survived by wife Mindy Wolf (née Aron); daughter Zahava Wolf; parents Asher and Elise Wolf; siblings Hadassah (Zaycharia) Blackstrin, Leah (Shimon) Deutsch, Shlomo (Adina) Wolf and Shmuel Wolf.

