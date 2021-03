On Jan. 14, Reba Harriet Ashkenasy of Baltimore at 75. She is survived by siblings Ira Ashkenasy, Jeffrey (Ruth) Ashkenasy and Bonnie Perlman (Eddie Barnes); nephew Charles (Amber) Ashkenasy; and great-niece and nephew Alexia and Benjamin Ashkenasy. She was predeceased by parents Blanche and Sidney Ashkenasy.

Contributions may be sent to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073 or American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.