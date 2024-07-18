Associated’s Mount Royal Avenue Building to Serve as University of Baltimore Welcome Center

The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore has been working on its new Goldsmith Campus for some time. Construction has recently begun, expected to be completed in 2025, and renovations for the Jewish Library of Baltimore and the Center for Sports and Wellness at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC are planned.

But what will happen to the building on Mount Royal Avenue?

The Associated will be leasing it out to a new client: the University of Baltimore.

In an official email announcement, The Associated revealed plans for the Krieger Building. The Associated will be leasing it to UBalt for the next 10 years, with the option for the university to purchase the building on the table. This fall, the university will be converting it into the UBalt Welcome Center, which will service current and prospective students, alumni and donors.

“We are thrilled that our neighbors at The University of Baltimore will utilize this property to enhance their institution and strengthen the community for all who live, work and study in Mt. Vernon,” said Mark Renbaum, co-chair of The Associated’s Real Estate Committee, in a press release on UBalt’s website. “While this is a bittersweet moment for our organization as we leave this building we have called home for the past 44 years, we will continue to maintain a strong presence in Baltimore City as we relocate our headquarters to our newly renovated Park Heights campus. The lease with an option-to-buy arrangement is a win-win for both The Associated and UBalt, and we look forward to a bright future for both organizations.”

Also in the press release, UBalt President Kurt L. Schmoke said that the building’s proximity to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Lyric Baltimore would be a boon for students.

This development is a part of UBalt’s wider plan to replace its current academic building, a project that is set to extend into the early 2030s.