At Chizuk Amuno, demonstrators show up to support Israel

Nearly 300 demonstrators came out to attend a rally outside of Chizuk Amuno Congregation Thursday afternoon to show their support for Israel.

Baltimore Zionist District organized the rally in response to the violence and rocket attacks that have gripped the nation in recent days.

Attendees lined up on both sides of the nearby Stevenson Road, waving Israeli flags and carrying handmade signs.

“It was very last minute,” BZD Executive Director Caren Leven said. “It was very challenging. It took many hours, a lot of planning with our staff and with the StandWithUs representative here in Baltimore [Nathan Altshuler, StandWithUs’ senior mid-Atlantic high school coordinator].”

Leven said the rally was “exactly what we needed to do with the community to come together for Israel.”

“I personally have family in Israel, in Ashkelon,” said Liza Davis, a resident of Baltimore County and member of Ner Tamid Greenspring Valley Congregation, who was at the rally. “They’re sleeping in bomb shelters. I have elderly grandparents that can’t run to bomb shelters, so they’re just sitting and hoping, praying to God they don’t get hit. And I just take this very personally because my grandmother is a Holocaust survivor.”