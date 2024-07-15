At the JUSA House, a Sanctuary for Jewish Veterans and Military History

The Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland-Chabad started out of a rabbi’s house. Twelve years later, the veterans’ and first responders’ organization has a place of its own: the JUSA House, which sits in the middle of an unassuming Pikesville neighborhood.

The new house was first purchased in December 2022, and originally belonged to a European architect who added his own unique touches to the interior. As of summer 2024, the project has been officially completed, with the house’s indoor porch converted into a sanctuary for services and several other new additions installed.

“This isn’t just any kind of house, it’s a unique house. It’s the only one of its kind that I know of,” said Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, JUSA-Chabad’s founder and executive director. “Our mission is outreach to Jewish men and women in uniform, including law enforcement, public safety, first responders and veterans. … Now we have our own place where we can not only have activities, but expand our activities.”

Tenenbaum originally hosted JUSA-Chabad events and activities out of his own home, including officiating services in his basement. His family’s house is right next door to the JUSA House, making for easy access.

In addition to a sanctuary for services, the house is meant to provide useful resources to local Jewish first responders and veterans. These include a “law enforcement lounge,” an all-purpose room, free Wi-Fi and guest rooms for first responders and veterans from out of town who need a place to stay.

Tenenbaum added that the house needed relatively few renovations, and that he wanted to preserve the unique moldings and other architectural touches that its original owner added.

But a few changes were made to fit its new purpose. For example, a wall was added between the kitchen and the room where women are meant to sit during services, in accordance with Orthodox tradition.

The house is meant to serve as a home away from home for JUSA-Chabad members, acting as both a third space where they can meet with others in the field, a Jewish resource center and even a place to stay overnight.

One of the most interesting new additions to the JUSA House is the collection of Jewish military artifacts that Tenenbaum has accumulated over the past few years.

“I would say it’s all divine providence,” he explained. “Sometimes members will call me to let me know that they found Jewish military artifacts being sold on eBay. Other people will be cleaning out their veteran grandfather’s house and call me when they find something interesting.”

This collection consists of both items used in historic wars and objects of worship that are custom-made for soldiers. One of the first things visible when stepping through the house’s doors is a Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America flag dating back to World War I, which features a JWV logo that the organization no longer uses. One of Tenenbaum’s most recent acquisitions was a machzor (prayer book used for the High Holidays) used during World War II.

And there’s no end to the custom-made camouflage items that he’s collected, which include prayer books, tallit, yarmulkes and a bimah cover.

Tenenbaum notes that while Maryland has a fairly large community of Jewish military veterans, there are not as many Jewish soldiers serving in the military today. But this wasn’t always the case.

“In World War I and World War II, there were hundreds of thousands of Jews serving,” he said. “People are always surprised by that. I want this gallery to show that even during World War II, there were machzor, there were prayer books, there were Torahs made for Jewish soldiers to use.”

Now that the JUSA House is finished, Tenenbaum and the other JUSA-Chabad members are planning for the High Holidays. They plan to host an activity for the Veterans Circle of Friends, JUSA-Chabad’s volunteer group that helps pack gift baskets and provide holiday-related resources for veterans in the area. Tenenbaum is also preparing for High Holiday services, which he hosts free of charge for men and women in uniforms and their families.

“I like to call the JUSA House a home away from home for our heroes, so they know they always have a place they can go to,” he added.

JUSA is an affiliate of Chabad Maryland.