Attman’s Deli Announces New Location Opening in Fall

Attman’s, a Jewish deli with locations in Baltimore and Potomac, will open a third restaurant at the waterfront Harbor Point in November.

Owner Marc Attman, a 71-year-old optometrist known as the “deli doc,” is the grandson of the deli’s Russian-born founder, Harry Attman.

Attman said he is thrilled to start the next chapter of the business, which has been a Baltimore staple since 1915.

Undeveloped and unoccupied for years, Harbor Point once served as a manufacturing site. Now, it’s been redeveloped into a combination of home, office and retail space.

“Harbor Point is a growing entity in Baltimore City. It’s up-and-coming,” Attman said of the redeveloped area between Harbor East and Fells Point.

The new Attman’s will be located in a leased space of 3,659 square feet at 1401 Point St., on the street level of the 1405 Point residential building.

“I’m pleased to welcome Attman’s Deli to Harbor Point,” Michael S. Beatty, president of Harbor Point developer Beatty Development Group, said in a statement. “The inclusion of such a well-known local favorite to Harbor Point is a great addition to our growing community, providing an authentic taste of Baltimore to the people that live, work, and visit here.”

Attman’s is currently located at 1019 E. Lombard St. in Baltimore and 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac.

“I just look forward to servicing the many customers that we’ve taken care of through the years, all the generations of the people that have supported us,” Attman said.

His grandfather, Harry Attman, a poor immigrant, started his business 108 years ago on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row,” a stretch of East Lombard Street. Working with his wife, Ida, Attman sold two sandwiches for a nickel to men headed back to work when Baltimore was an industrial town.

In 1933, the deli moved to 1019 E. Lombard St. and has been there ever since.

The Attman’s delis have an extensive menu, known for piled high corned beef, pastrami and smoked turkey sandwiches, plus hot dogs, sides, made-from-scratch soups and baked goods.

The walls of the restaurants are filled with photos of celebrities, articles and reviews showing the wide popularity of Attman’s and the Attman family.

Marc Attman started as a sweeper in the East Lombard restaurant at 8 years old. “When I was 9, I got to work the register,” he said.

Now that the deli has computerized registers, he no longer knows how, he said.

“It All Started With a Deli,” a book by M. Hirsh Goldberg about Attman’s, was published 10 years ago. About 25,000 copies are in circulation, Marc Attman noted.

His practice in optometry dominates his time, but he is there to fix problems when needed. “I have good people working with me at the delis,” he said. His wife of 48 years, Eileen Greenberg, helps him run the restaurants. So does his sister, Debbie.

Attman is affiliated with Chizuk Amuno Congregation and B’nai Israel.

He is also a donor to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore and takes mission trips to Israel.

Attman is ready for the expansion and to establish a presence at Harbor Point, he said.

“We’re thinking for the future,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to do a great job for everyone.”