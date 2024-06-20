Auditorium, Art Installation to Be Dedicated in Marc Terrill’s Honor

To commemorate Marc Terrill’s 20 years of service as president, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore will be dedicating an auditorium on its new Park Heights campus in his honor. The Terrill Auditorium, which was funded by several generous donations, will serve as a hub for entertainment and community gatherings.

The auditorium has been described by The Associated as the centerpiece of its new campus that will play host to community events in the future.

“The Terrill Auditorium will be home to countless events and meetings as part of the new Associated headquarters on the Goldsmith Campus in Park Heights,” said Debra S. Weinberg, a past Associated president, when the project was unveiled at the Marc Terrill’s Grand Farewell celebration on Tuesday, June 18. “It’s a fitting tribute to a wonderful man and leader, someone who has led with intellect and moxie in everything [he does]. And while [he] may not have an office in this new building on The Associated campus, [his] presence will be felt constantly through this room.”

In addition to the Terrill Auditorium, Terrill also received another landmark in his honor overseas. Ashkelon, Baltimore’s Israeli sister city, is characterized by the unique and colorful artwork built on its various traffic circles. Sigal Ariely, director of the Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership, announced at the farewell celebration that the circle between the municipality building and Ashkelon College has been renamed the “Associated Circle” and dedicated to Terrill’s work.

“Marc has always been our champion,” Ariely said. “Ashkelon has been the recipient of much of such wonderful support and resources from the Baltimore community. … You mean the world to us, and why we are grateful for all that you have done. We will miss you terribly, and expect you to continue, if you can, to visit Israel.”