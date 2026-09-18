Audrey Dagold (nee Glazer), of Pikesville passed away on September 14, at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving daughters, Gail (Murray) Green, Cindi (Michael) Pollack, Amy (Brad) Glaser and Jodi (Clark) Lare; devoted sister, Toby Sahm; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Green (Dan) Gilman, Ryan Green (Constanza Flores Bastidas), Gabrielle Green (Steven) Osovsky, Jared Pollack, Jessica Pollack (Jon) Toto, Nathalie Pollack, Jordyn Glaser (Sam) Eby, Evan (Madeline McLean) Glaser, Jack Lare and Sasha Lare; and adored great-grandchildren, Lila Eby, Benjamin Green Flores Bastidas and Joanna Glaser. Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Jack Dagold; and dear parents, Virginia “Ginny” and Louis Glazer. She met the love of her life, Donald Dagold, on a blind date, and before long, the two were married and began building a beautiful life together. Their greatest joy was their gaggle of four daughters, who were truly Audrey’s pride and joy. Audrey had a deep love for golf, art, reading, word jumbles, and traveling. Of all the places she visited, the beach remained her favorite place on earth – a place where she felt happiest and most at peace.