On Dec. 11, Audrey Freed (née Perry) of Lauderhill, Florida, at 93. She is survived by children Linda (late Stephen) Hoffman and Stuart Freed (partner Jackie Polashuk); grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Kinda, Jennifer Freed (Peter Nabor), Melissa (Christian) Messana and Jamie (Bonner) Stave; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Susan Freed; brother Dr. Benton Perry; and parents Florence and Dr. Nathan H. Perry.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.