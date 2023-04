On April 10, Audrey Gart (née Ritter) of Pikesville at 78. She is survived by sons Benjamin Gart (Becky Nguyen) and Howard Gart; sister Evelyn (Kenneth) Krause; and grandchildren Brooke, Bryce, Taylor, Ilana, Jordan, Brandon and Maya. She was predeceased by husband Ronald Gart; and parents Lillian and Herbert Ritter.

Contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.