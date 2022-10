On September 24, Aviva Tal Lazar of Owings Mills at 7. She is survived by parents Atara and Avraham Lazar; siblings Zahava, Laya, Chaya, Yoni and Bassya; and grandparents Ruth Lazar, and Rivka Malka and Chaim Dovid Rubenstein.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.