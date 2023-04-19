On April 8, Avron “Bud” Katch of Annapolis at 85. He is survived by wife Esther Katch (née Bass); children Michael (Peggy) Katch, Howard Katch and Susan Jones; brother Ronald Katch; grandchildren Hillary Katch (Max Raabe), Zachary Jones (Fiancee Alyssa Fitzgerald), Ashley Jones, Sarah Jones and Charles Jones; and great-grandchildren Leo Raabe and Diana Raabe. He was predeceased by sister-in-law Charlene Katch; and parents Phillip Leo and Harriet Katch.

Contributions may be sent to Kol Shalom Congregation, 1909 Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401, or The American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.