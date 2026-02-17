Baltimore Area Schools and Synagogues to Celebrate Purim 2026

In the greater Baltimore area and Howard County, Jewish families are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Purim the evening of March 2. The cold and snow have not dampened the joyous and fun times everyone will have on and around Purim, known worldwide as one of the most fun and raucous days of the Jewish calendar, and this holiday will be special throughout the Jewish community.

Jewish schools such as Ohr Chadash Academy on Park Heights Avenue will spend a whole week celebrating with their young students, and kids from preschool through 8th grade will take part in a variety of fun activities. Rachel Shar, Director of Programming, helps create a festive atmosphere for a full week before Purim, including “Dress like a Teacher Day,” where elementary students dress as teachers on staff. Even the teachers get in on the fun by dressing up as other teachers.

The school also holds a Purim carnival where middle school students run booths of games for the lower school students. Another fun and unique activity is “Anything but a Backpack” Day, where kids don’t bring their books and other things to school in their normal backpacks, but instead use unusual containers. Students also draw names and bring Mishloach Manot to other kids to celebrate the holiday.

Most congregations in the area celebrate Purim with a variety of fun activities. Howard County’s Temple Isaiah in Fulton holds a “Night of Purim Fun.” Each year, a central theme is chosen. Last year, it was Taylor Swift. This year’s theme is the populart K-Pop Demon Hunters, whose trio of anime singers fight to save the souls of their followers from the demons out to steal them.

The traditional Purim Spiel is performed by teen members of the congregation. The Spiel is a Purim play or talk, most often a comic dramatization of the Book of Esther and causes great hilarity. Often, the clergy will participate, sometimes even in costume. The intergenerational congregation will share an oneg with snacks, and then the Megillah will be read, followed by Torah learning. Temple Isaiah members will also participate in the “Purim Pallooza” put on by the Howard County Jewish Federation.

The Beth Israel congregation, led by Senior Rabbi Rachel Safman, will hold a Megillah reading featuring mostly female readers. This year’s theme is “A Wickedly Good Purim,” based on the movie franchise. The Spiel will also be based on the movie. After the Megillah reading, there will be a family dinner with hamantashen provided by Sunflower, a Montgomery County kosher bakery. Mishloach Manot will be provided for all by the Synagogue’s Membership and Engagement Committee.

In conjunction with the Beth Israel Learning Lab and the Religious School, the Congregation will hold a Purim Carnival on the Sunday before Purim. It will be held at the synagogue on Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Beth El Congregation of Baltimore will go all out for the holiday with two big events, each with its own theme. The Megilla reading and Purim Spiel is entitled, “A Fistful of Hamantashen or How the West was Fun.” This will be followed by a western-themed after party. For young families the congregation will hold a special family Shpiel modeled after the K-Pop Demon Hunters called “K-Pop Haman Fighters.” Attendees are requested to wear their favorite K-pop-related costume.

Jeremy Silbert, Beth El Director of Communications, told the Baltimore Jewish Times, “Purim at Beth El is about bringing our community together and celebrating in a way that’s big, inclusive and truly memorable.”

The Beth Tfiloh Congregation also goes all out to celebrate.

Jesse Cleveland, Director of Programs and Events, shared that on Monday night, March 2, there will be two Megillah readings. One, a multi-media, interactive reading, and the second, a more traditional reading. A capacity crowd of 600-700 people is anticipated. After the readings, there will be an ice cream party with hamantashen.

At the after-party, there will be a photo booth and other attractions, and a crowd of 400-500 guests is expected.

On Tuesday, Purim day, there will be a number of Megillah readings, including a women-only event where female members of the congregation will read the Megillah. The first reading begins at 7 a.m, and the last one will be at 3 p.m. Cleveland told the BJT that they “are very proud” of their Purim celebrations.

Most events are open to congregation members and others who wish to join in.

Reservations may be required for certain events It is suggested those who wish to attend call the congregation.

Chag Purim Samayach!

Paula K. Minsk is a freelance writer.