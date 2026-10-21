Baltimore-Area Voters Prepare for Nov. 3 Election

Several races on the November ballot could be of particular interest to Jewish voters in the Baltimore area.

One of those is the race to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, who has represented Maryland’s 5th Congressional District for 45 years.

Hoyer has been a powerful voice at the national level for the Democratic Party for decades. He is a staunch supporter of Israel who has taken a public stance against antisemitism for years, but particularly recently as attacks on Jews have increased across the country.

Hoyer’s former campaign manager, Adrian Boafo, will face Republican Chris Chaffee in the general election.

Boafo emerged from a crowded Democratic primary field with Hoyer’s endorsement. He also received financial support from pro-Israel and cryptocurrency industry groups, which has drawn criticism from some opponents.

Chaffee won the Republican primary with more than 50% of the vote this summer, but the district has historically favored Democratic candidates.

“I will fight for policies that make Maryland safer and more affordable, to support economic growth. This includes [President Donald Trump’s] economic plan, it is moving America in the right economic direction. I will put the interests of hardworking Americans first,” Chaffee said on his campaign website.

Baltimore County Executive

In the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive, Julian Jones won just over 38% of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

Jones has emphasized the county executive’s role in protecting minority communities, including Jewish residents. This includes creating security grants and ensuring police have a presence at events.

He said that he plans to work with schools and synagogues to find out what is best for them and make sure the office is supportive.

“At a time where we have rising antisemitism in Baltimore County, having one of the highest levels of hate crimes in the state, at a time where we see the Trump administration pulling back on some of the security grants that we’ve come accustomed to, I think it’s incumbent upon us as a county to step up to fill in that void,” Jones said in an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times in early June.

Jones faces Republican Patrick Dyer and independent Rob Daniels. Daniels told Baltimore Jewish Times that, if he wins, he will work to create a safer environment for Baltimore County Jews.

“Antisemitism is personal to me. My spouse is Jewish, and Pikesville is our home … There is no place for hatred against Jewish people, or any group, in our communities. As county executive, I would make sure [the] county government treats antisemitism as a real public safety and community concern. That means supporting effective reporting and investigation of hate crimes, strengthening coordination between county police and affected communities, and ensuring county leaders speak clearly when antisemitism occurs,” he said.

Jones and Dyer did not respond to requests for comment. For Daniels, being an independent candidate and not having party backing is actually a positive.

“I would also listen directly to Jewish residents and institutions across the county about what they need to feel safe and supported. I’m an independent; I don’t believe in repeating party talking points. I believe in listening, bringing people together, and doing the work,” he said.

Other Races of Interest

Karson Kamenetz, son of former District 4 Baltimore County Council member Kevin Kamenetz, who died in 2018, won the Democratic primary in a race for the seat his father held for 16 years after securing more than 63% of the vote. Kamenetz is Jewish, and will face off against Republican Gary Schuman, who won the GOP primary unopposed.

Another race of particular interest for Jewish Baltimoreans was the Democratic primary for Maryland Legislative District 41.

Incumbent Sen. Dalya Attar, who is Jewish, sought to retain the seat after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2025. However, Attar lost to Malcom Ruff amid criminal charges involving allegations of extortion and bribery.

Ruff faces no Republican opponent in the general election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com