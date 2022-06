Lag B’Omer is the 33rd day of the omer, the period of time between Passover and Shavuot. During the omer, those who observe it refrain from holding weddings and cutting their hair. Lag B’Omer is a break from those restrictions.

This year, Lag B’Omer began the evening of May 18. Throughout Baltimore, people attended bonfires, roasted marshmallows and celebrated.

