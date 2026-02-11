Baltimore Jewish Council Hosts Educational Series on Israeli Elections

The Baltimore Jewish Council hosted the first session of its Israeli election information series on Feb. 10, featuring Israeli educator Jared Goldfarb. The series aims to educate the American Jewish community on the complex process of Israeli elections, which is expected to take place by October of this year.

“At the BJC, we’re always striving to strengthen and deepen our community’s connection to Israel, and I believe that one of the ways that we can do that is [to] help Jews here in Baltimore understand what the issues of concern are to Israelis themselves,” said Kate McDonald, director of Israel and Jewish advocacy at the Baltimore Jewish Council.

McDonald also said that it was important for American Jews to understand the election process in order for them to better advocate for Israel. “If we are advocating for Israel, which the BJC does, then we need to also understand what Israelis are looking for, and what kind of support they are hoping for.”

The Israeli election cycle is a very different process from the one in the United States. While, like the U.S., Israeli elections are required to be held every four years, elections are often triggered before then for a number of reasons.

“The big one is passing the national budget within a certain timeframe every year,” Goldfarb said in an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times. “The national budget must be passed. If that doesn’t happen, the legal ramification is that there must be new elections in order to make sure that a more stable coalition can quickly pass a national budget.”

Unlike the U.S., Israeli democracy is not a two-party, winner-take-all system — it is a parliamentary system — and when Israelis go to the polls, they aren’t voting for individuals. There are parties that run in the elections. However, instead of having two main political parties like the Democratic and Republican parties, Goldfarb said there are more than 40 different parties to choose from, all of whom have platforms that focus on a variety of issues. There is a certain number of votes a party needs in order to be elected, and, since it isn’t winner-take-all, the number of votes a party gets determines how many seats in government it gets to hold.

A party can have upward of 400 members; however, not everyone holds office. It is up to the party how it decides who gets to hold office. Sometimes, it is through elections (think party primaries), and sometimes, it is decided by party leaders.

Once elections are held, coalitions are formed. The president, who is elected by the Knesset, appoints a party to be tasked with forming the majority coalition, meaning the party needs to hold at least 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

“Like on a kid’s playground … You want to play a game of kickball … So, you’re sort of looking strategically, who do you want to be on your team?” explained Goldfarb. “This person’s faster. This person has more experience. This person just looks mean, and then it really becomes kind of like a deal-making experience. Obviously, everybody wants to be in the majority, but you’re going to ask things of the party that has the upper hand. And so, you want to make sure that you’re getting what you feel your constituents want from you. So, maybe it’s a particular budget; maybe it’s a seat at the head of one of the ministries.”

According to Goldfarb, this process can take months.

“If that party that’s trying to put together the coalition is willing to agree, then you sign a document,” he said. “But things like issues of the day can often disrupt that coalition-building process. Personalities can disrupt that process.”

Goldfarb said that Americans need to remember that Israelis aren’t voting for individuals, like in the U.S.

“Especially right now, there are very particular voices, our prime minister included, Benjamin Netanyahu, who have become extremely prominent in international media, especially as a result of the war. So, the first thing to remember is that whether you love Netanyahu or you maybe wouldn’t want Netanyahu to continue in power, nobody’s voting for Netanyahu,” Goldfarb said. “Netanyahu, technically, is really not on the ballot. Of course, his ideology, his policy, his experiences, his government over the last three and a half years, that’s what’s on the ballot.”

Political parties, like in the U.S., do shift in values and policies but, at the same time, they have reputations for which issues they address and how they address them. “So, even if you do have personalities that might be more vocal or might be more present in the media, usually when Israelis go to the polls, they’re still fairly confident that the party is going to espouse the same values that they always have,” Goldfarb said.

However, Goldfarb pointed out that many Israelis might argue that the current majority coalition has “swayed significantly to the right” from past coalitions.

“There are so many issues about the war that could easily sway people away from their natural or historic voting tendencies, and that, I think, is a very, very interesting thing to watch in the upcoming elections,” said Goldfarb.

