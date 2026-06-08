Baltimore Jewish Times Wins 2 Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism

Baltimore Jewish Times , which is published by Mid-Atlantic Media, was recognized with two Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism at the American Jewish Press Association’s annual conference on June 4.

The AJPA’s 45th annual Simon Rockower Awards ceremony, which took place in New York City, featured over 1,050 entries and honored the best in Jewish journalism and media for work done in 2025.

The Baltimore Jewish Times Editorial Board received an honorable mention in the “Excellence in Editorial Writing” category for its editorials titled “The Haredi Draft Emergency,” “Van Hollen’s Selective Moral Outrage” and “A Senator’s Cheap Shot.”

In addition, editor Aaron Troodler received an honorable mention in the “Excellence in Personality Profiles” category for his story titled “For David Rubenstein, Success Is Serendipitous,” which profiled the Baltimore Orioles owner, philanthropist and author.

“To win several American Jewish Press Association Rockower Awards is a true testament to the talent we have on our team and is evidence of the tremendous efforts of each member of our Baltimore Jewish Times staff,” said Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke.

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