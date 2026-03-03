Baltimore Jews React to Attacks in Iran, Israel

On Saturday, Feb. 28, Israel and the United States attacked Iran in a coordinated offensive that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei ruled Iran for almost 37 years, the vast majority of the nearly five decades that the Islamic theocracy has been in charge of Iran. Israel and Iran have been engaged in various levels of diplomatic and physical conflict for much of the 47 years since Iran’s 1979 change of leadership, with the two Middle East nations trading bombs, missiles and drone attacks in June 2025.

While the last few months have seen massive protests in Iran due to economic instability and dissatisfaction with the regime, and Khamenei was nearly universally regarded as a dictator, there are mixed opinions on the joint Israeli-American strikes that occurred over the weekend.

Critics have, in part, pointed out that President Donald Trump initiated the attacks without permission from Congress — which is explicitly and solely given the power to declare war in the U.S. Constitution — while himself acknowledging the conflict is a war in a post on Truth Social.

Supporters of the attacks have cited the fact Article 2 of the Constitution, which states that the president has the power to act as the commander-in-chief of the United States military.

In Baltimore, Rabbi Shmuel Kaplan, who is the director of the Chabad-Lubavitch of the state of Maryland, said that he is glad that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted as they did.

“Thank God,” he said. “This is something that has had to happen for years. I think that the American government was tolerant of a vicious, evil regime. It got to a point where if they did manage to get nuclear weapons, it would be a danger to the entire civilized world.”

Baltimore Jewish Council Executive Director Howard Libit said that the organization supports the joint attack, citing the fact that it will serve to deteriorate Iran’s nuclear arsenal.

“Iran’s support of worldwide terrorism is well-documented, including its financial and material support for terrorist groups waging war for decades on both Israel and the United States,” Libit said. “We have also repeatedly witnessed the brutal and authoritarian way that the Iranian leadership has suppressed the freedom and rights of its own people. Eliminating the most dangerous weapon capabilities of the Iranian regime will make the world a safer place.”

Iran retaliated with strikes against Israel shortly after they were attacked, sending Israelis to bomb shelters. On March 1, the terrorist organization Hezbollah joined in those attacks.

Esti Zenati is a creative content manager, podcast host and podcast producer at Beth El Congregation in Pikesville. She is Israeli, having lived in the United States for the last 15 years. Her family is still in the Jewish homeland, and she said that she worries about them daily, but that unfortunately this is the norm.

“People just go about their lives because they don’t have any other choice,” Zenati said. “I’ve lived in Israel most of my life, and I’ve lived through intifadas and wars and all of these things that Israelis experience — we’re accustomed to it. We shouldn’t be, but we’re used to it.”

Kaplan said that his family in Israel, which includes in-laws and nearly 20 nieces and nephews, is thrilled with the attacks on Iran. To put it simply, he said, everyone there should be.

“I think anyone in Israel that thinks this isn’t the right decision needs to get a psychiatrist,” Kaplan said.

He visited Israel last June, and is planning on going again in May. Kaplan said that these events don’t deter him and won’t alter his plans.

“In June, I ended up running to a shelter. I’ve had that experience,” he said.

Zenati reinforced the idea that, as an Israeli, there is a basic level of understanding of this type of danger. It is unfortunate, but it is also irrefutable.

“This has been our lives since the beginning of time, and going through these threats, it is scary, because obviously, nobody wants to get hit by a missile from anywhere, especially not the Iranian missiles because they’re very big and very dangerous,” she said. “But at this point, we know that we have protections around us — we have the Iron Dome and other systems to protect us. And like, what else can we do, you know? This is it. This is what we have, but we have to deal with it the best way possible.”

The Orthodox Union said in a statement that this attack wasn’t just necessary for the safety of the United States and Israel — it was necessary for the safety of Iranians, too. Thousands of protestors in Iran have been slaughtered by the state in recent weeks and months.

“For decades, Iran’s Islamic regime has [sowed] death and destruction including the murder of American citizens, the murder of Jews and Israelis globally, and the murder of their own citizens who dare stand up for freedom,” the OU said.

While this move threatens safety in Israel in the short term, there are hopes that the attacks in Iran will work in favor of the country moving forward.

“The Islamic Republic has to fall. Something has to happen for them to disappear, because the way they’ve been treating the Iranians all these years and the way they’ve been orchestrating terror attacks, somebody has to end them one way or another,” Zenati said.

“I wish it didn’t have to be at the expense of the Israeli and Iranian people as well, but something had to happen.”

