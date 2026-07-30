Baltimore Native Among HUC’s Largest Rabbinical Cohort in Years

A few years ago, Simon Blechman discovered that his great-grandparents were Jewish, sparking a journey to Judaism and, now, rabbinical school.

“Did you know that your parents were Jewish?” Blechman asked, which his grandfather nonchalantly confirmed.

“He said, ‘I didn’t think it was that important,’ but I found it very important,” Blechman said.

Blechman, who was not raised Jewish, then began learning about Judaism and looking into synagogues and the conversion process. The Baltimore City resident is part of Hebrew Union College’s largest rabbinical cohort in more than a decade. He is pursuing his first year of rabbinical school in Jerusalem before beginning classes at HUC’s New York or Los Angeles campus.

“The start of this journey was me deciding that when I reached the end of my conversion studies, that I wasn’t done studying and that I wasn’t done building community in the ways that the Jewish community had helped me find, and that that just needed to keep going for me,” he said.

Blechman didn’t set out to pursue the rabbinate right away. “This was much more of a recent life decision than the rest of my education,” he said.

Raised in Baltimore County, Blechman attended George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, then Towson University for mass communication. He then worked in Democratic fundraising and campaigns starting in fall 2019.

“I think the underlying goal of me wanting to be a rabbi is the same as me working in politics: I just want to be able to help people,” Blechman said.

He converted to Judaism after a year of studying at Temple Shalom, a Reform synagogue in Chevy Chase.

“Reform Judaism was presented to me as a form of Judaism where you keep what’s meaningful to you in your Judaism, and that Reform Judaism can be pretty much anyone,” Blechman said. “That is really important to me as a tenet of Judaism, especially as a queer person and as a convert.”

Throughout his conversion process and beyond, Blechman has practiced Jewish traditions not typically observed in Reform Judaism, such as wearing a tallit katan and kippah and studying other denominational Jewish traditions.

“I am keeping what is meaningful to me, and other people can hopefully keep what is meaningful to them,” he said. “Having a really strong basis in that being what Reform Judaism meant to me, it felt like honestly, I didn’t have much else of a choice other than to study at the Reform seminary and hope to continue those Reform ideals in whatever my eventual rabbinate may bring.”

He’s enjoying “everything” so far about his first few weeks at HUC.

“Our classes are really immersive,” Blechman said. “I’m really grateful to be in Intro to Ritual Leadership, where they’re physically having us do these things because they’re expecting us to lead Shacharit services in the fall. These are some of the things that they’re preparing us to do.”

His professors have been hands-on in their teaching, namely in Bible history and cantillation.

“So much of this, even through my conversion studies, is still new to me,” he said. “I’m enjoying the opportunity to get to explore a lot of things that would be difficult to explore on my own, and I’m excited to be continuing that.”

Blechman’s peers have also been instrumental in his learning, offering help with Hebrew or understanding the basis of a prayer. He described the cohort of 28 students studying in Jerusalem as “very welcoming” and diverse.

“That’s some of the community that I’ve always looked for,” he said. “I’ve been really thankful to be among a group of people who all may have taken different pathways to get here, but we all have the same goal in mind every day and [are] working toward that goal in some way or another.”

He and his 27 fellow students in HUC’s Year-in-Israel program are among a total of 42 HUC rabbinical students in their first year, which is notable given rabbinical schools’ dwindling enrollment in recent years.

“A lot of what I hear, both about religion broadly and Judaism, is that people are falling away from it,” Blechman said. “People think that they don’t need [organized religion], but I think that the size of our cohort and the diversity of our cohort speaks to the fact that people need and want a spiritual home and a welcoming space.

“I’m excited to see what that looks like for us and what our rabbinates and cantorates can look like,” he said.

Blechman is especially glad to be in a space dedicated to learning and deepening his Jewish knowledge.

“In my spaces back home, I thought of myself as a particular type of Jew who maybe was a little weird for wanting to study as much as I wanted to and wanting to find a home in study and learning, and thought of myself as a little bit of an outsider for that,” he said.

“I’m really happy to not feel like that here [at HUC] because we’re all the weird ones,” he joked. “We’re all doing that. We’re all very excited to be waking up and studying and to be finding our way through this rabbinate or cantorate.”

After his five years of rabbinical school, Blechman wants to return to his roots.

“My hope after all of rabbinical school is to land back in the Baltimore area, because the Jewish life is so strong there and I’m hoping to explore that more,” Blechman said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com