Baltimore Ravens Exec Puts Best Foot Forward with Magen David Adom Cleats

Since 2016, NFL football players have been able to show their support for social causes in an unexpected place — on their feet.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative allows players to choose a cause they are passionate about and order customized cleats from local independent artists to raise money for that cause. The Baltimore Ravens specifically include players with specialized cleats to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club, March of Dimes and Black Women’s Health Imperative, among others.

But when the program was recently expanded so that senior-level NFL executives could participate, Adam Neuman, the Baltimore Ravens’ chief of staff and special advisor to the president, decided to take part to support relief in Israel. Neuman, a Baltimore native who belongs to Congregation Shomrei Emunah and Pikesville Jewish Congregation, recently commissioned custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to raise money for Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service organization.

“I felt it was important to do something with Israel because of everything that happened since Oct. 7,” Neuman said. “I thought it was important to pay respect to the people who had passed and honor Israel the best way I could.”

A lawyer by trade who oversees the Ravens’ business operations, Neuman did not have any prior experience with Magen David Adom, but chose the organization after reaching out to friends in Israel to discuss potential fundraising targets.

“Several folks had indicated to me that this was a worthwhile organization that was on the ground and needed more awareness,” he said. Neuman also noted that he thought the titular Magen David (star of David) in Magen David Adom’s logo would make for a striking design that would be recognizably Jewish and inspire people to ask questions about the organization’s work.

Baltimore-based sneaker designer and artist Nathanael Elvis, who creates custom sneakers under the moniker @tuffkickz on Instagram, was chosen to design the cleats due to his passion for social justice advocacy. The My Cause My Cleats program has the player or executive’s team pay for each design, as well as making a donation to the charity represented by each pair.

Neuman said that hundreds of pairs of the Magen David Adom-branded Nike sneakers have been produced, and that they have already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the MDA’s mission. The shoes, which are available for order on the American Friends of Magen David Adom website, cost $500 per pair, with $100 from each order going directly to the MDA.

Neuman’s personal pair has a unique touch, being the only set of Magen David Adom sneakers to bear the Baltimore Ravens logo.

“People are going to ask a lot of questions. ‘What are those shoes? What are they for? Why are you doing this?’ and it sparks a lot of conversation. I’ve had very meaningful conversations about what the shoes represent and why they’re important to me,” he said.

Notably, a pair of the shoes were signed by boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the American Friends of Magen David Adom gala in Miami on Dec. 12. Elvis prominently features a video of Mayweather, who recently received the Champion of Israel award from the MDA, signing the shoes on his Instagram profile.

Since the sneakers were created, Neuman said that he has spoken with AFMDA CEO Catherine Reed about future collaborations with the Baltimore Ravens. Some of his ideas include a Ravens mission to Israel and speaking at future AFMDA events. The unprompted gesture of goodwill has opened the door for potential partnerships between the football team and the emergency services organization.

“One of my mentors, Kevin Warren, president of the Chicago Bears, … he used to tell me to never underestimate the power of a small gesture,” Neuman added. “Something I’ve learned throughout this process is that everyone has a part to play in bringing people together.”