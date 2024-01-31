Baltimoreans Plan To Walk and Run Weekly Until Israeli Hostages Released

1 of 3

On the 100th day of captivity for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, nearly 200 Baltimore residents participated in the Run for Their Lives, a 1-kilometer run and walk meant to raise awareness for the hostages. While the event may have seemed like a one-time thing meant to mark the 100th day, some Baltimoreans intend to participate in the Run for Their Lives initiative every week until all 136 remaining hostages are freed.

The initiative was first started by several Bay Area Israelis in California, in partnership with the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, who also started the #BringThemHomeNow campaign. The Run for Their Lives website states that the goal is to create a global movement that encourages world leaders to put more pressure on Hamas, leading to an eventual release of the hostages.

“The purpose of the walk taking place every Sunday morning is to show solidarity with the more than 100 Israelis and dual-nationals — including women and children — who have now been held hostage by terrorists for over three months; to ensure that their plight continues to receive public attention; and to demand that world leaders and elected officials do everything within their power to obtain their immediate release,” said Jay Bernstein, one of the organizers behind Run for Their Lives’ weekly walks in the Baltimore area.

While the initial event was held at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, future walks will depart from Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation. The exact route may change from week to week, but the start and end points will remain consistent. Participants are encouraged to wear red and carry Israeli flags, as well as flags of other countries the hostages are from.