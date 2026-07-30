Baltimore’s Attman Family Says ‘Play Ball’ in Israel

Israel Baseball Americas, the nonprofit that oversees the Israeli national teams and works to spur the popularity of America’s game among Jews at home and in Israel, has deep Baltimore ties.

Chief Operating Officer Adam Gladstone is a Baltimore native who served as a replay coordinator for the Orioles under former manager Buck Showalter. Current Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer is the team’s ace. And now, the legendary Attman family of Baltimore can say they are large donors to Israel Baseball Americas.

The Attmans’ donation came about in part be due to the aforementioned Kremer. Two weeks ago, Kremer, Gladstone and some of the Attmans met at the family’s famous deli in downtown Baltimore.

“Dean and Leonard [Attman] had some really good conversation, and talked about what it was like for Dean to play baseball in Israel, what it’s like to be Jewish and have parents that are Israeli, playing in the Major Leagues and what the Attman gift can do to help grow the game of baseball for kids,” Gladstone said. “So I think that those two things really hit home for Leonard and his family.”

Gladstone and Israel Baseball Americas CEO and manager Nate Fish declined to say how much the Attman family donated, but judging by what it will help accomplish, it is sizable. The gift will go to helping expand youth baseball clubs across Israel, building the first indoor baseball facility in the country in Tel Aviv, sending American coaches to train Israeli youth coaches, scholarships for players, equipment, field rentals, transportation and creating the first under-12 national baseball tournament.

“We met with Leonard Attman almost instantaneously with the start of the organization two years ago, and he’s someone that obviously is so supportive of Israel, and really has an affinity for baseball and is so philanthropic,” Gladstone said. “One of the things that really stands out with Leonard and the whole Attman family is their desire to make sure that there is an opportunity for kids in Israel to play baseball and be instructed by people who have experience.”

Leonard Attman emphasized in a statement put out by Israel Baseball Americas that this gift comes from the whole family — not just from he and his wife, Phyllis.

“I want children in Israel to have what so many American kids have growing up: the joy of playing baseball with friends, and something to look forward to every week,” he said. “Now, with my grandson Jonathan and my grandsons-in-law Michael and Jesse joining me in this gift, it means even more knowing this is something our whole family is building together for the kids of Israel.”

Fish said that new, high-quality facilities and informed coaches will create better players, which could in turn lead to more kids playing. He said just in the past decade and a half, he has seen things improve.

“The quality’s definitely gotten better. There is a relationship between quality and quantity. The bigger the base is, the better the top of the pyramid is going to be from a quality perspective,” Fish said. “Good programming and good facilities and good opportunities for the kids in Israel that do want to play baseball and hoping that that affects the experience and in turn, more and more kids will play.”

Fish pointed out that the idea of turning baseball into one of the most popular sports in Israel is a lofty ambition. Ultimately, what that means is permeating culture, which is not easy. He cited the fact that the sport is beloved in some South American, Caribbean and Asian nations, but not others, as evidence this pursuit is not one that just takes effort.

“It’s very hard to artificially just make something sort of a mainstream and cultural component in any given place. But it’s much easier to impact quality. What we can do and what we can control is the quality of the programming and facilities and opportunities that the kids get in Israel,” Fish said.

One of the most notable pieces of the equation is the planned indoor facility in Tel Aviv. Americans are often shocked when Israel Baseball officials tell them that there are literally three — but really, two and a half — real baseball fields in Israel. Many kids end up playing on soccer fields and in parking lots. It doesn’t help that the country is dry and hot most of the time, with a rainy season, too. All of this makes an indoor facility paramount to year-round training for players young and old.

“There’s pro guys that travel there, too, whether they’re big league guys or guys that we’re sending over there for a little while, so there’s a bunch of reasons to have an indoor facility,” Fish said.

The announcement was made two weeks ago, and Israel Baseball Americas has already begun its work. For Leonard Attman, an exciting July was topped off last week. At the July 24 Orioles game, Attman threw out the ceremonial first pitch thanks to his status as having served on Maryland Stadium Authority’s board of directors since 2005.

Israel Baseball Americas is hoping that in the future, there are plenty more Jews throwing first pitches at Oriole Park — and not the ceremonial kind.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com