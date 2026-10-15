Opinion: Baltimore’s Jewish Day Schools Can’t Afford for Maryland to Sit This One Out

Mickey Rubin

Tuition comes up in nearly every conversation I have. It comes up with parents, with grandparents and with school leaders working to keep Jewish education within reach for every family who wants it.

Recently, I spoke with a parent whose child has major medical issues. The family is desperate to keep their children in Jewish day school, but between tuition and the cost of their child’s care, the financial strain may be too much. They are now asking local Jewish organizations for help.

This month, the federal government took a big step toward helping families like theirs. On Oct. 1, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service released the long-awaited rules for the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, which begins in January. Gov. Wes Moore, like several Democratic governors, said he wanted to see those rules before deciding whether Maryland would opt in. Now they are out, and they make the opportunity bigger than many of us expected.

Married couples filing jointly can now claim up to $3,400, double the $1,700 individual amount. The income limit for families, set at three times the area median income, now rises with family size, so the more children a family has, the higher the limit. In Baltimore County, where the base limit is already about $402,000, that matters a great deal for families paying multiple tuitions.

The rules also show that the program is built to be run responsibly. Scholarship organizations must register with the IRS and keep tax credit donations in dedicated accounts. Public school students can benefit alongside private school students.

Here is how it works. Starting in January, anyone with a federal tax bill can donate to an approved scholarship organization and receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit. Those organizations turn the donations into scholarships for eligible K-12 students at public, charter and private schools. The money does not come from Maryland’s budget, and opting in does not require a new state law. The governor only needs to notify the IRS.

Baltimore-area Jewish day schools educate about 6,600 children from roughly 3,300 families. We project that more than 85% of those students could qualify under the federal program. If just half of those families gave the full $3,400, that would mean $5.6 million a year for local scholarships. And parents can ask grandparents, friends and extended family in any state to give too. If each family brought in four such donors at $1,700 apiece, that would add another $22.4 million a year, enough for an average scholarship of about $5,000 for 85% of students.

That only happens if Maryland opts in.

If Maryland stays out, Maryland taxpayers can still claim the credit, but their donations cannot support Maryland students. They would have to give through scholarship organizations in participating states, and that money would leave Maryland to help children in Virginia and elsewhere.

Thirty states have already opted in, with Virginia first. Colorado’s Democratic governor has joined, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she intends to. Here in Maryland, a Gonzales poll earlier this year found that 69% of voters support participating, including 73% of Democrats.

Back in June, the Baltimore Jewish Times editorial board called on Maryland to opt in. With the rules in hand, there is nothing left to wait for.

I think often about the parent I spoke with, and how many families like hers are doing the same math every month. Maryland taxpayers will use this credit either way. Gov. Moore should make sure the scholarships they fund can help families like hers here at home.

Mickey Rubin is the director of Teach MD, a member of Teach Coalition and an initiative of the Orthodox Union which advocates for government policies that support Jewish day schools and yeshivas across Maryland.