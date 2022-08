On July 24, Banton Toporovsky of Reisterstown at 91. He is survived by daughter Anna Toporovsky (Albert Plaks); siblings Clara Toporovsky and Liza Chernov; and grandson Giller L. Plaks. He was predeceased by wife Rima Toporovsky (née Drutman); and parents Sima and Isaak Toporovsky.

Contributions may be sent to RAJE Maryland, RAJEMaryland.com.