Barak Stockler: Leading Jewish Teens and Young Adults in Baltimore

Barak Stockler graduated in 2019 with a degree in applied physics at SUNY Geneseo in New York. Today he works as assistant director of the Hillel at Goucher College in Towson.

Stockler grew up in Scarsdale, New York, just north of New York City. There, he was Bar Mitzvahed at Kol Ami, a local reform synagogue, and was active the synagogue’s youth group. In high school, he served as president of the youth group.

“I loved everything at my synagogue … I had such great, strong friendships that I developed there that have lasted to this day,” Stockler said. “The synagogue I grew up [in] pulled from a lot of towns, so I was able to make friends … across a lot of different backgrounds, and I just loved everything we did, and so kind of had to become president [of the youth group].”

Also in high school, Stockler had a strong interest in physics.

“In high school … I really wanted to study physics, and then I got [to college], my research job in college was operating a particle accelerator, which was like, ‘that’s cool, my dream come true,’” he said. “Then, like, my junior year rolls around and I have … a breakdown. ‘Am I really going to sit in a basement and not talk to people doing research the rest of my life? I can’t do that,’ and decided to change it up.”

While in college, Stockler was active in the school’s Hillel and served on the board. Once graduating, he took on the role as youth director for the synagogue he grew up in because, he said, he wanted to help prepare teens for college in a way that he felt he wasn’t.

“I was inspired by my time as a teenager and my synagogue, and my rabbi and youth director was so influential at Kol Ami,” Stockler explained. “Then going to college and being really frustrated and like I didn’t feel prepared for this at all … when there was a swastika painted on my dorm room wall, I didn’t feel prepared for that.”

Stockler added that graduating in 2019 when Israel was a more mainstream topic, “I felt that frustration [but that was] also the inspiration.”

After working as youth director at Kol Ami for three years, Stockler said he wanted to be able to do more for teens entering adulthood, which is when he found the Diller Teen Fellows program at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore. Today, he lives in Little Italy in Baltimore City.

“I spent a lot of my life preparing students to go to college or … preparing the high schoolers I worked with [to] entering the adult world,” Stockler said. “And after doing that for a number of years, I decided it would be a little more fun to see what it was like on a college campus. So, about a year and a half ago, I applied for and got the job here at Goucher College.”

As assistant director at Goucher Hillel, Stockler focuses on engaging the campus’s Jewish community and being a support for Jewish students. He also runs the Hillel’s Israel-focused programming. “We’ve been doing these world Jewry dinner series where we learn about different Jews around the world and cook food related to them,” added Stockler.

Despite working on a college campus, over the summers, Stockler’s engagement with Jewish youth doesn’t stop.

“I will say one of my favorite things about being a Jewish educator … has been working … for Sababa, which is a Jewish surfing camp,” he said. “It’s like where Judaism meets meditation … we go to the beach and we have this ceremony where we turn the beach into a sanctuary. And we do that every time before we go in the water and we surf. We turn the beach into a sanctuary. And so, it is just one of the coolest things I’ve experienced as a Jew.”

Stockler said the students are the best part of all the work he does.

“The best part about all of my jobs, really, is the students. Like, if I didn’t genuinely like working with my students, I wouldn’t like my job at all. I love supporting their passions, and like being part of their support system and helping them do and make all of the cool things happen that they want to do,” he said. “I want to help inspire them and also … want to reframe that frustration that I had as a college student and a high schooler of [feeling] like I wasn’t prepared.”

