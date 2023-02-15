On January 26, Barbara Brill (née Sherman) of Ellicott City at 85. She is survived by sisters-in-law Barbara B. Goldstein, and Susan O. Hirschman; devoted advocate and dear friend Tammy Bowers, Meg Myers and Alberta Hall; as well as countless friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael M. Brill; children Kevin Eli Brill and Ellen Louise Brill; and parents Eric and Ida May Sherman.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Isaiah (templeisaiah.org) or Camp Greentop (leagueforpeople.org/about-camp).