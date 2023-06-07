On May 27, Barbara Davis (née Weise) of Newport News, Va., at 87. She is survived by children Larry (Susan) Davis and Leslie (Crispin) Orozco; Harvey (Barbara) Weise, Janet (Gerald) Peltz and Claire (Lee) Karnes; grandchildren Steven (Courtney) Davis, Mitchell Davis (Adrianna Arias), Stefan Orozco and Seth Orozco; great-grandson Andrew A. Davis and many nieces and nephews. The family extends special appreciation to Bernadette Branch for her compassionate care and friendship. She was predeceased by husband Sheldon Davis; Marci Davis; Andrew M. Davis; and parents Evelyn and Solomon Weise. She spent many years as one of the welcoming faces at Apex Drapery in Pikesville. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, who was always willing to help others.

Contributions in her memory may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Montgomery County, Maryland, 9210 Corporate Blvd., Suite 170, Rockville, MD 20850.