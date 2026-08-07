Barbara Harrison Silberstein, of Baltimore, passed away on July 26 at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving children, Susie Silberstein (Gary Zipper) and Richard (Carol) Silberstein; her dear brother, Lou Hyman; her adoring grandchildren, Peter Jarow (Lisa Donnelly), Lizzie (Nate) Sytnik; Ann (David) Kannapel, and Jack Silberstein (Leigh Winters); and her cherished great-grandchildren, Ella Sytnik, Wells Sytnik, Charlie Jarow, Jack Jarow, Will Kannapel, and Grace Kannapel. She was predeceased by beloved husband, Dr. Charles E. Silberstein; loving parents, Anna and Bernard Harrison; and dear sister-in-law, Barbi Hyman. Barbara’s greatest joy was time spent at her Rehoboth Beach home with family. Especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – the loves of her life; along with her beloved late husband, Chick.