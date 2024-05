On April 29, Barbara Weinberg (née Schwartz) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by half-sisters Betsy McFarlane and Susan Siegel and cousin Glenn Schwartz. She was predeceased by husband Raymond Weinberg and parents Mollie and Gilbert Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.