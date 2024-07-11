On June 26, Barry Schweiter of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Carolyn Schweitzer (née Wescoe); children Dr. Michael Schweitzer (Dr. Dana Silver), Robert Schweitzer (Shannon Sullivan) and Carin Schweitzer; sister Margery (Gerald) Goldman; and grandchildren Paige Schweitzer, Aaron Schweitzer and Nolan Fitzpatrick. He was predeceased by parents Eve and Henry Schweitzer. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, online at diabetes.org, or to Alzheimer’s Association, online at ALZ.org.