On August 17, Baruch “Barry” Raczkowski of Baltimore at 59. He is survived by wife Sarah Raczkowski (née Spolter); children Simcha (Michal) Raczkowski, Yehuda (Basya) Raczkowski, Nachum (Bracha) Raczkowski, Rachelle (Aryeh) Laks, Elianna (Eltzafan) Mark and Yitzchok Raczkowski; brother Zvi (Tzilah) Raczkowski. Also survived by many grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Reva and Norman Raczkowski.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bikor Cholim of Baltimore.