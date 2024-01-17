On Jan. 1, Beatrice Sapperstein (née Grossman) of Winston Salem, North Carolina, at 89. She is survived by children Glenn (Lisa) Sapperstein, Howard Sapperstein and Aaron Sapperstein; grandchildren Paul (Kristin) Sapperstein and Rebekah Joy Sapperstein; and great-grandchildren Monroe Sapperstein, Tucker Marshall, Waylon Marshall and Ellett Sapperstein. She was predeceased by husband Alan Carl Sapperstein and siblings Ida and Dorothy Grossman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.