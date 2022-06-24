On June 4, Beatrice Scherr (née Seidel) of Baltimore at 102. She is survived by son Daniel Scherr (late Ann Reider Scherr); grandchildren Arielle Scherr, Katherine Scherr-Adams (Scott Adams) and John David Scherr; sister Edith (Louis) Bluefeld and daughter-in-law, Silvy Scherr. She was predeceased by husband Nathan Scherr; son Lawrence Allan Scherr; and parents Katie and Harry Seidel.

Contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood, Attn: Online Services Program, 123 William St., New York, NY 10038, plannedparenthood.org or Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, 128 W. Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21201, blsyw.org.