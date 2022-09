On August 31, Behjat Noorparvar-Ghatan of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Rivka (David) Cohen, Helen Lavianlivi, Pouran (Mark) Miller, David Ghatan, Soraya Behmansh, and Zhila Sahliyehsaboo; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Keramat Ghatan; son Nemat Ghatan; and daughter-in-law Soryna Ghatan.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel