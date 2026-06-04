D’var Torah: Being a Good Leader

By Noa Shavitz

This week’s Torah portion is Beha’alotecha: Numbers 8:1 — 12:16

In this week’s Torah portion, Beha’alotecha, Miriam and Aaron took advantage of their own power as leaders. Miriam and Aaron spoke about Moses’ wife behind his back when they were supposed to be trusted leaders and do only helpful things. “They said, ‘Has God spoken only through Moses — and not through us as well?’ God heard it.” (Numbers 12:2). Moses was chosen to be a prophet by God, so Miriam and Aaron should have accepted that. As communal leaders they should have also respected him more.

I think Miriam and Aaron wanted more power for themselves and would even talk badly about their own brother to get it. However, power and leadership are meant to be shared.

Right after Miriam and Aaron speak badly about Moses it says, “Now Moses himself was very humble, more so than any other human being on Earth.” (Numbers 12:3). While Moses was humble and not a haughty leader, his siblings spoke badly about him and were judgmental. This shows how Moses and his siblings had different approaches to leading.

According to an article about power sharing by Sam Shonkoff, “Miriam and Aaron essentially assert that no leader has a monopoly on truth and power, and the text suggests that Moses is humble enough to appreciate this fact.” We learned from Moses that it is better to do what is best for your people than only trying to get more power for yourself. Miriam and Aaron are trying to elevate themselves, while Moses shows humility and appreciates feedback and assistance from others.

For a real-life example, in a group project it can be good to take a leadership role and help direct everyone, but we should not take advantage of being in charge and only contribute our own thoughts and ideas. Being a leader means to be wise and teach others, but also to learn from others. When a leader does this, like Moses did, they help make the world a better place. A leader has to do what is best not only for themselves but for the people they lead. In a group project, we should come up with our own ideas but also work together and assist each other.

To take a leadership role is to lead others and encourage them to do their best. But being a leader is not taking control and telling everyone what to do. Being a leader is encouraging everyone to contribute their suggestions and listen to everything they have to say. In this week’s Torah portion, Miriam and Aaron could have been better leaders. They didn’t need to talk poorly about others and try to gain more power. Instead, they could have used their position to be more like Moses. They should have been more humble about their standing as leaders and use leadership to do good for their family and their people.

Similar to Moses, I want to learn more about what is around me and take action to help others. My synagogue, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, led an initiative for the Baltimore Hunger Project. They inspired my mitzvah project, which is to make birthday kits for people in need, also through the Baltimore Hunger Project. These kits are for kids and families facing food insecurity. The kits will include items such as cake mix, icing, birthday candles, forks, napkins and a homemade card wrapped inside a tin container. These kits will make it so even families who can’t afford birthday supplies will be able to have fun on their birthday. I hope my D’var Torah inspires people to also be leaders in their own communities!

Noa Shavitz is a seventh-grade student at Krieger Schechter Day School.