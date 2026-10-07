Beit Yaakov is a Bouquet of Many Flowers

There are a number of ways to subdivide Jews into different groups. Orthodox, Conservative, Reform or Reconstructionist. Kosher or not. Based in Israel or part of the diaspora. Those are just some of the ways.

But for Rabbi Emanuel Goldfeiz, who serves as a rabbi at Congregation Beit Yaakov in Baltimore, there’s an analogy that reminds him that we are still one people. Beit Yaakov serves a diverse group of congregants that are mostly Sephardic, but also Mizrahi and Ashkenazi.

“We respect each other and each other’s customs. We are like a bouquet of flowers,” he said. “Different types of flowers give the bouquet its beauty. Not all the flowers are the same, and the beauty is that everyone is different.”

At Beit Yaakov, also known as Baltimore Sephardic Center, that welcoming approach has helped it carve out a lane in the crowded Baltimore Jewish community. Goldfeiz said that what Beit Yaakov lacks in size it makes up for in sincerity.

“We are not such a gigantic community. [What is special] is the sense of warmth. It’s the sense of family,” he said. “We know each other’s names, we know what each child of each family is doing. There is a sense of brotherhood and of actual unity.”

While at some shuls there are more rigid rules about how to practice Judaism, Goldfeiz said that Beit Yaakov is more concerned with the “who” and the “why” than the “how.”

“We get so involved in the way that we serve Hashem that we forget who we are serving — that’s very important to know that all of us are serving God. The way we serve is not really important, what is important is who we are serving,” Goldfeiz said.

Members of Beit Yaakov come from a number of places: Tunisia, Syria, Iran, Morocco, Russia and Poland, to name a few.

One thing that Goldfeiz and Beit Yaakov stress is that the ability of Jews to put aside their differences and work together as one is essential to their ability to thrive. At a community that has a patchwork of cultures making up its membership, what members have in common is more important than their differences.

“Even though we all have different customs and maybe at home in our old countries we have different [ways] of serving [God], we all use the same siddur. It’s a sense of unity because we need to be united. When the Jewish nation is united, no one can stand in front of us. When the Jewish nation is united, antisemitism cannot bring its ugly head out.”

Goldfeiz said that Beit Yaakov is an exceptionally kind community, and that’s by design. Since the early 1990s, the shul has been a place where Baltimore Jews can come to see old friends and make new ones.

“We can’t change everything, but we can at least change one thing — we can become better human beings and have less resentfulness in our heart. Maybe [we won’t] look with jealousy toward someone else, maybe we restrain our tongue talking negatively about someone else,” Goldfeiz said.

Goldfeiz said the New Year celebrations at Beit Yaakov were wonderful, and as he sat a few days before Sukkot, he said he was excited for that, too. Goldfeiz called the sukkah a special place that his community relishes the chance to be inside of.

“We enter it, and it has such a spiritual, magnificent feeling. It’s beautiful,” Goldfeiz said. “We have a beautiful sukkah in our synagogue. People come, they pray, they sit down and they eat, they have kiddush inside of it … it’s a sense of family, a sense of being close to Hashem, so it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Beit Yaakov’s members are happy with what they have, and they are more than ready to share it, too.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com