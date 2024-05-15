Bela Slutsky

On May 10, Bela Slutsky (née Bitman) of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by husband Leonid Slutsky; daughter Rimma (Mike); grandson Gene (Marley); great-grandchildren Nina, Maud and Liev; and nieces Yana and Ruslana.

