Bella Silinker (nee Furmanov), of Baltimore, passed away on May 12, at the age of 96. She is survived by her devoted husband, Yefim Silinker; cherished children, Aleksandr and Igor (Yelena) Silinker; her brother, Alik (Mara) Furmanov; her beloved grandchildren, Eduard (Brenda) Silinker, Michael Silinker, Zlata (Eugene) Gekht, Stella (Michael) Gilkis; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Adam Gekht, Ryan Gekht, Nicholas Gilkis, David Gilkis, Gia Gilkis, Aaron Gilkis, Vivian Silinker, and Leila Silinker. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mikhail (Tsilya) Furmanov, Jacob Furmanov, Lyudmila (Leonid) Dremizer. Bella lived a long life filled with love, strength, and devotion to her family. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace.