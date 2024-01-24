On Jan. 15, Benjamin L. Hackerman of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by children Louis B. Hackerman, Richard J. and Lois Hackerman and Timothy S. Hackerman; grandchildren Jenna B. (Jordan) Klein and Lexi S. Hackerman; and great-grandchild Blake S. Klein. He was predeceased by wife Susan N. Hackerman (née Noahson) and parents Louis Benjamin and Esther Sarah Hackerman. He loved life. A lifetime resident of Baltimore, he greatly enjoyed family, horses, casinos, fishing, wintering in Florida, dining out, a good cigar and loved to tell a silly joke or two. He loved to have fun. He married the love of his life, Susan Noahson, in 1952 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her untimely passing. After he broke his hip, he struggled under the most difficult circumstances for about two-and-a-half years until he finally let go just after his 93rd birthday. He will be sorely missed by many loved ones and friends.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or to Lorien Mays Chapel, 12230 Roundwood Road, Timonium, MD 21093.