On Jan. 14, Benn Myles Cohen of Boynton Beach, Florida, at 59. He is survived by children Shayna Cohen and Kyle Cohen; brother Barry (Cathy) Cohen; nephew Jesse Cohen; niece Peri (Kenneth) Cohen Boersema; and great-nephew Kaden Boersema. He was predeceased by parents Lillian and Jerome Cohen.

Contributions can be made to Boca Beach Chabad, 120 NE 1st Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33432 or to Leveling The Playing Field, Attn: Development, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20036.