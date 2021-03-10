On Jan. 20, David Paul Berenson in his 97th year, only three months after the death of his beloved Dixie Berenson. He is survived by sons Stephen of Sands Point, Idaho, Keith (Wendie) of Wellington, Fla., and Perry (Karen) of Frederick; grandchildren Scott (Lindsay), Ryan (Michelle), Jonathan, Robert (Eunok), Michael (Kacey) and Samantha (Ben Cerny); and great-grandchildren Lucy, Phoebe, Ethan, Chloe and Adam. He was predeceased by parents Pearl and Irving Berenson and sister and brother-in-law Anna and Rudolph Hertz.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Synagogue.