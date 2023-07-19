On July 3, Bernard Bob Nusinov of Marriottsville at 93. He is survived by children Denise (Carl) Verstandig and Keith (Andrea) Nusinov; grandchildren Melinda Mente, Steven (Stacey) Verstandig, Rachael (Brett) Wexler, Rayna Verstandig, Phillip (Rachel) Nusinov, Thomas (Mindy) Pfadenhauer, Michael Pfadenhauer and Andrew (Kellie) Pfadenhauer; great-grandchildren Madison, Marley, Brooklyn, Zoie, Riley, Ashton, Jaxon, Skylar, Dakota, Lily, Christian, Hope, Faith, Beth, Emma, Nicholas and Joseph; and companion Jayne Berger. He was predeceased by wife Corrine “Corkey” Nusinov (née Landsman);

siblings Nathan Nusinov, Samuel Nusinov and Ann Brill; and parents Edith and Charles Nusinov. He was the last survivor of his two brothers and sister of Charles and Edith Nusinov. He took tremendous pride in his career. He took a brief retirement in 1993 from the family business he worked in since he was a child, only to return to work when his son, Keith, left the family business to start his own in 1998. Other than a few short years of brief retirement, he and his son have worked side by side since the late 1960s. Aside from work, he enjoyed spending time with his family on his boats, most notably, “DAN-KAN”. He fell in love with the water during his time serving in the U.S. Navy. After the death of his wife, Corkey, he befriended the wife of a panther club member who lost her husband, Jayne. Jayne became a very important part of his life and the two shared a very special relationship. He was a great man and will be remembered by his family and the people he served for a very long time.

