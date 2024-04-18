On April 7, Bernard Leon Taylor of Rockville at 97. He is survived by sons Alan Taylor, Stuart (Sheila) Taylor and Michael (Laurie) Taylor; grandchildren Jennifer and Chris, Adam and Julie, Joshua and Elodie, Rachel and Daniel, David and Sarah, Matthew and Renee and Andrew; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Sonia Doris Taylor (née Schlaffer); sister Estelle (Ed) Cohen; and parents Edward and Jenny Taylor.

Contributions may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, Maryland 20852.