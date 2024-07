On July 3, Bernard Sevel of Pikesville at 100. He is survived by wife Deane Sevel (née Siskind); children Adam Sevel and Jonathan (Cortney) Sevel; grandchildren Rachel (Stephen) Shaul and Ryan (Lindsay) Luterman-Sevel; step-grandchildren Asher Freiman and Jolie Freiman; great-grandchildren Callum Shaul and Charlotte Luterman-Sevel; friend and aide Josephine Desogugua; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Contributions may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars.