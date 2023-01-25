On December 28, Bernice “Bunny” Hutzler Stein of Baltimore at 105. She is survived by daughter Betty Friedman; husband Ed; son Albert D. Hutzler III, wife Sandra; son James Hutzler, wife Mary; grandchildren Douglas Friedman (Karen), Emilie Musgrave (Win), Geoffrey Friedman (Michele), Albert D. Hutzler IV (Sheri) and Gilston Hutzler (Meryl); and great-grandchildren Daniel, Alex, Sarah, Jeremiah, Amy, Henry, Ilana, Phillip, Ellie, Aidan, Jake and Joe. Deepest appreciation to her dear caregivers and friends Amoy Mahoney, Shermin Gomez and Rita Taylor. Thanks for the care and kindness of all at Roland Park Place, where she resided for 23 years.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Roland Park Place: Employee Hardship Fund.